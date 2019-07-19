Jack Helvey

Jack Helvey, 79, of Lake Catatoga was called home by the Lord on July 12.

A retired meat cutter, Jack spent his time gardening, watching sports and managing the lake common grounds.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; sister Carol Kittel; and two sons, Michael and Christopher.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, son Jeff (Diana) Helvey, daughters Kimberly (Michael) Kolve, Jennifer (Donald) Young, Melanie (Danny) Leonard, stepsons Gregory (Nancy) Gage, Stanley (Chandra) Gage, Travis (Carla) Gage, 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; sisters, Patricia (Ralph) Shepard, Kathleen Allen, Maureen Conway (Martin Smigell), Linda (Steve) Rook, Lorraine Watson, along with numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 27, at 1 p.m. at the Lake Catatoga Pavillion.

Memorial donations can be made to Lake Catatoga Association, c/o Janel Ransdell, 1101 Running Deer Lane, Plainview, IL 62685.