Jack B. Crider, 87, of Litchfield, died at his residence on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at 4 a.m. He was born Oct. 4, 1932, in Wood River to James Crider and Zelma (Hogle) Crider. He married Jacquelyn R. (Effinger) Crider. He retired after having been a laborer for Laclede Steel.  Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Army after having served during the Korean conflict.

He is survived by his spouse, Jackie Crider of Litchfield; children, Terry Crider of East Alton, Jack “Punker” (Christie) Crider of Alton and Suzy White of Florida; step children, David (Barb) Crispens of Litchfield, Debbie (Mike) Cerkoski of Florida, John (Kim) Laux of Brighton, Tina (Rob) Leader of Brighton and Lori (Mike) Gray of Maryland; 24 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and brother, Al Crider of Alton.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Crider; brother, Gary Crider, and daughter, Cindy Lewis.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.  Memorials are suggested to  Kravanya Funeral Home. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

