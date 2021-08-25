A.J. and Abby Sanson welcome daughter

A.J. and Abby Sanson of Wentzville, MO have announced the birth of their first child, a daughter, Reilly Grace. Reilly was born in St. Louis on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 5:29 a.m. She weighed 8 lbs. and was 19.75”.

Paternal grandparents are Jack and Gail Sanson of Carlinville. Maternal grandparents are Don and Helen Williams of Wentzville, MO.

Paternal great-grandparents are Marge Leefers of Carlinville and the late Jim Leefers and the late Howard “Shorty” and Lydia Sanson.

Maternal great-grandparents are Audrey Williams of Wentzville, MO and Wilma Mitchell of Florissant, MO