Ivonia F. Hopper

Ivonia F. Hopper, 96, of Gillespie died at Heritage Health of Gillespie Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:15 a.m.

She was born Jan. 3, 1924, in Gillespie to Frank Rademacher and Ollie (Elvers) Rademacher.

She married William E. Hopper Jan. 23, 1946 in Gillespie. She was retired after having been an operator for Illinois Bell Telephone Company and a manager for Jubelt’s Bakery. Ivonia enjoyed crocheting, playing pinochle with friends and she was an avid bowler.

She is survived by her spouse, William “Gus” Hopper of Gillespie; son, Wendell Hopper of Benld; grandchildren, Brennan Hopper of Gillespie; and Jessica (Tim) Reid of Gillespie.

Ivonia was preceded in death by her parents; son, William E. Hopper; brothers, Pete “Sonny” Rademacher, Bill Rademacher and Willis Rademacher; sisters, Clara Fraser, Mary and Margaret Rademacher (in infancy) and Minnie Rademacher.

Visitation was Oct. 17, 2020 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillespie,

A memorial service took place Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillespie, with the Rev. Christine Erdmann officiating. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Adopt-A-Pet, PO Box 53, Benld, IL, 62009.

Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, was in charge of the arrangements.