Ivis F. Bedrick

Ivis F. Bedrick, 98, joined her Lord and Savior in heaven Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Mrs. Bedrick was born on Sept. 15, 1921 in Medora to the late Guy Chester and Mary Lowis Chism.

As a young lady, she proudly served her country in the U.S. Coast Guard.

After relocating to Warner Robins, Ga. in the late 1950s, she worked until retirement as an administrative assistant on Robins Air Force Base.

An active member of her community, Mrs. Bedrick participated in the senior citizens clubs in both Warner Robins and Centerville. She was a 50-year member of the Pilot Club and was active with ational Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Disabled American Vets, and AARP.

A member of the Order of the Eastern Star, she had served as Past Worthy Matron of Chapter 351. She was also a past Mother Advisor for the Rainbow Assembly.

She spent her life giving to and serving others. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling the world and tracing her family’s genealogy. Mrs. Bedrick’s faith in the Lord Jesus was precious to her, and she was a long-time faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Warner Robins where she taught Sunday School for 42 years.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Bedrick; her sister, Mary Lucille Giles; her stepfather, Fred Manns; three step-brothers; and one step-sister.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her niece, Linda Petry (Dennis) of Troy; her nephew, Steven Giles (Deborah) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her cousin, Virginia Bowman of Medora; and a host of other loving family members and friends.

Visitation with Mrs. Bedrick’s family was held Oct. 10 at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating her life was held Friday, Oct. 11, at First Presbyterian Church of Warner Robins with the Rev. Paula Hoffman officiating.

Mrs. Bedrick was laid to rest in Medora Cemetery Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Medora.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088 or First Presbyterian Church, 1139 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins, GA 31093 or Cherished Children Daycare, 511 Myrtle Street, Warner Robins, GA 31093 or Thornwell at www.thornwell.org.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.