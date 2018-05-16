Italian-American Days May 25-28

BENLD (May 16, 2018) – The Italian Club of Benld will host the 65th annual Italian-American Days festival Friday through Monday, May 25-28, at Benld City Park.

The park opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 25. Swyear Amusements will offer carnival armbands from 6-10 p.m., allowing attendees to ride as much as they want for $22. The OWLZ band will perform from 7:30-11:30 p.m.

On Saturday, May 26, the park will open at 4 p.m. Carnival rides will be $2 each from 4-10 p.m. Music will be provided by the After Midnite band from 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 27, is the highlight of the weekend, with one ton of free spaghetti served at the park’s lunch stand from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Bagna Caulda Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Agent 99 from 3-7 p.m.; and Smash Band from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Carnival armbands will be available for $22 from noon to 4 p.m. The bocce ball tournament will begin at noon Sunday, with registration at 11 a.m. in the beer tent.

On Monday, May 28, the park will open at noon and close at 5 p.m. Beer will be sold for $1.50 per cup throughout the afternoon. Armbands will be available for $22 from 1-5 p.m.

Bingo will be played every night beginning at 7 p.m., except on Monday, when it will begin at 1 p.m.

Italian specialties such as tortellini soup, homemade Italian salami, meatball sandwiches, bagna caulda and cannolis will be sold, as well as Italian novelty items and the annual festival shirts.

For more information, visit facebook.com/Benld.Italian.American.Days or call (217) 825-7052.