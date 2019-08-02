ISP District 18 issues 30 distracted driving citations in June; July safety check yields 17 written warnings

ISP District 18 issues 30 distracted driving citations

Illinois State Police District 18, Commander Mark Gillock, announces patrol activity during the month of June.

Troopers responded to 187 requests for service and/or assistance from the public.

These calls included 32 motorist assists which are requests for service from motorists whose vehicles were disabled or in need of assistance on area highways.

In addition, troopers handled 63 traffic crashes throughout the five counties of Montgomery, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey and Calhoun.

ISP District 18 handled two fatal crashes in June that resulted in three fatalities.

District 18 officers completed 198 motor carrier safety inspections on commercial motor vehicles resulting in 17 vehicles/drivers being placed out of service for safety related violations.

Traffic enforcement activities resulted in 21 total alcohol related arrests which include nine citations for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

In addition, 626 citations were issued and the fatal four violations include driving under the influence, eight; speeding, 227; occupant restraint, 103; distracted driving, 30.

Troopers also made 35 criminal arrests throughout the month of June.

In June, District 18 personnel presented safety education programs to various schools, business and civic organizations. Audiences were educated on topics covering; alcohol awareness, seatbelt/child restraint safety, distracted driving, computer crimes/internet safety, school bullying, rules of the road and various other public safety topics.

Gillock also announced the results of a recent roadside safety check. The safety check was held in Macoupin County from late night July 5 to early morning July 7.

The safety check was conducted at Route 4 at Wilson Street in Carlinville by District 18 officers.

The breakdown in violations included total written warnings, 17; total citations, arrests, 11; occupant restraint offenses, six; insurance violations, three; other alcohol/drug citations, one; driver’s license offenses, none; registration offenses, none; driving under the influence, none;

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in

Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving.

RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.