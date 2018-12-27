Isabel “Sylvia” Ledesma

Isabel “Sylvia” Ledesma, 63, of Litchfield passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 23, 2018, at her residence in Litchfield.

Sylvia was born on Dec. 28, 1954, to Edmundo and Victoria (Lopez) Ledesma in Manila, Philippines. She graduated from Plymouth High School in Plymouth, Mich., with the class of 1973. Sylvia also received her bachelor’s degree in art from the University of Philippines and her master’s in management.

Sylvia worked in high tech management at NEC Electronics, Roseville, Calif., and Coherent Lasers in Auburn, Calif. She became a citizen of the United States in 1992. Sylvia was known for her artistic talent, enjoyed camping and traveling, and loved her dogs. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Litchfield.

Sylvia is survived by her partner, Barbara Trakinat of Litchfield; brother, Edmundo Ledesma; sister, Amparo Nuttall; sister, Zenaida Karr; sister, Nimfa Tolentino; sister, Elena Diaz; brother, Roberto Ledesma; sister, Josephina Pseuss; and several nieces and nephews.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass. Father Dan Willenborg will be the celebrant.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.