Irving Oscar Stults, 86

PALMYRA (March 6, 2018) – Irving “Oscar” Stults, 86, of Palmyra, passed away Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

Oscar was born Nov. 4, 1931 near Palmyra, the son of the late Irving “Hiney” and Naomi Buck Stults. He married Roberta Waynette Settles on Jan. 31, 1967 in Macomb, and she survives.

He was a 1950 graduate of Northwestern High School and was Army veteran serving in Korea, and a member of Palmyra American Legion Post 1034. He was a self-employed state licensed arborist owning and operating I.K. Stults Tree Trimming and I.K. Stults Excavating for many years. He retired from Operating Engineers Local 520 in 1997. He was a member and elder of Palmyra Christian Church in Palmyra as well as Starr Gun Club.

Surviving are his children, Lynne Baldwin (Randy), Wade Stults (Becky), June Harbaugh, and Todd Stults all of Palmyra; five grandchildren, Tosha Stults (Dave Barnes), Skylar and Bryson Harbaugh all of Palmyra, Jasmine Stults of South Jacksonville, and Kaleb Stults of Modesto; one great-granddaughter, Emma Bown of Palmyra; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Richard and Robert Stults.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 8 at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 9, 2018 at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by Palmyra American Legion Post.

Memorials may be made to Palmyra Christian Church or Wade Stults for an established fund at Bank of Modesto c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692.

Condolences may be sent to the www.airsman-hires.com.