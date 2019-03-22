Irene Peacock

Irene Peacock, 99 of Carlinville, passed away Thursday morning, March 14, 2019, at her residence.

Irene was born June 21, 1919, in Carlinville, one of 11 children born to Henry C. and Clara (Rhodes) Behme.

Irene married Edgar A. Peacock on January 12, 1946 in Carlinville.

Irene was a homemaker raising three children on the family farm. She enjoyed selling Mary Kay Cosmetics for over 25 years. Irene was a member of Lake Shore Baptist Church in Lake Dallas, TX and before moving she was a charter member of Carlinville Southern Baptist in Carlinville. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, crocheting and made afghans for all her grand and great-grandchildren. Her time with her family was especially special to her. After her husband passed, Irene spent a lot of time with her children and grandchildren, driving herself to where ever they lived. After she quit driving in 2009 she stayed with her grandaughter, Carolee, in Denten, TX.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Myrtle Karrick; Iva Rose Loveless; Lela Robinsonand Stella Anna Coffey, brothers, Henry C. Behme and Floyd Behme.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, 9:00 to 11:00 am at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Emerick Cemetery, Carlinville.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Carol (Leland) Mears of Branson, MO; two son, Galen Peacock of Gilson and Lanny (Carol) Peacock; brother, Erwin Behme of Carlinville; sister, Esther Fagerburg of New Britain, CT; brother, Carl (Charlene) Behme of Carlinville; sister, Verna (Dick) Knudson of Carlinville; six grandchildren, Carolee (Chad) Smith of Denton, TX; Eddie (Cyndi) Mears of Wapello, IA; Andrea (Richard) Fones of Greenfield; Amy Paskoff of Midwest City, OK; Amber (Tony) Osborn of Carlinville and Brenda (Craig) Jones of Maquan; six step-grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 15 step-great grandchildren; 15 great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Emerick Cemetery and Samartian’s Purse.

