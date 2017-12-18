Irene E. Slagel, 105

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 18, 2017) – Irene E. Slagel, 105, of Carlinville passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Carlinville.

She was born Dec. 11, 1912, in Springfield to Edward and Gertrude (Lochbaum) Barregarye. She married Russell Slagel on Jan. 8, 1936, in Hillsboro; he preceded her in death in 1997.

Mrs. Slagel worked for Sears Department Store in Alton for 17 years before retiring in 1972. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton and Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville, as well as the Ss. Mary and Joseph Altar Society. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, volunteering and animals.

Surviving are two nieces and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until funeral mass at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20, at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will take place at Mayfield Cemetery, next to her husband.

Memorials may be made to Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church.

To leave condolences or light a candle, visit heinzfuneralhome.com.