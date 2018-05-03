Indoor Soccer League tourney champions

Team Davis, first and second grade champions of the Carlinville Indoor Soccer League held at Demuzio Center. Pictured front row, from left, are: Colby Viseur, Jada Beichler and Addison Dunn. Back Row: Cameron Cooper, Ayden Davis, Rowyn Pitchford, Carly McLean & Jayden Dowland Coaches: Jessie Davis and Kristen Beichler. Not Pictured: Ethan Cloninger.

Team Brown, third and fourth grade champions of the Carlinville Indoor Socer League held at the Demuzio Center. Pictured, front row, from left, are: Jillian Jackson, Keagan Brown, Sophie Rouse and Nelson White. Second Row: Tate Duckels, Tripp Ford, Conner Favre and Konner Costello. Third Row: Coach Brittany Brown, Taylor Brandenburg, Molly Hilyard and Holly Costello.

Team Byots, fifth and sixth grade champions of the Carlinville Indoor Soccer League held at the Demuzio Center. Pictured, front row, from left, are: Beau Zachary, Kristilynn LeVora and Kylee McMurray. Back Row: Assistant Coach Brian Austwick, Cody Austwick, Cole Sullivan, Aiden Wagner, Mason Gilpin, Noah Byots and Coach Regie Byots.

Team Byots, kindergarten champions of the Carlinville Indoor Soccer League held at the Demuzio Center. Pictured, front row, from left, are: Avery Pitchford, Alayna Law and Mia Baumberger. Second row: Ethan West, Ben Jackson, Walker Lancaster, Braysen Bishop & Cruz Bishop. Third row: Dawson Wise, Assistant Coach Lisa Wise, Landen Albrecht and Coach Regie Byots.

Team Reels, seventh and eighth grade champions of the Carlinville Indoor Soccer League held at Demuzio Center. Pictured, front row, from left, are: Zac Chapman, Jack Golby, Brock Goodman and Jack Rouse. Back Row: Rex Reels, Coach Becky Reels, Camden Quarton, Morgan Carrino, Madalynn Bloome, Ella Wise and Beth Chapman.