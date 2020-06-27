Independence Day: Communities plan fireworks displays

While the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many municipalities to cancel Independence Day (or Fourth of July) celebrations, several Macoupin County communities are still planning fireworks displays.

Carlinville

Carlinville Winning Communities announced it plans to hold its sixth annual Independence Day Celebration Friday, July 3, at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, starting at 9:30 p.m.

The first 100 vehicles will be allowed to park at the fairgrounds, starting at 8:30 p.m. by driving through the south entrance.

Social distancing measures will be required, meaning groups of less than 10 and to stay six feet apart.

Parking spaces cannot be reserved.

No restrooms will be provided. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed on the fairgrounds. For those leaving the fairgrounds, their parking spot will not be held.

CWC is planning a full-length display to be set off from the south end of the track’s infield, with fireworks shot high enough in the air to be viewable from several spots on the north end of the city.

Girard

Oak Hills Country Club is planning a series of events for Independence Day. The activities begin early and are all open to the public.

Saturday, July 4, at 8 a.m., there is a sign up for an A, B, C, D golf tourney that begins at 8:30 a.m.

The activities continue later in the day. At 2 p.m., there will be a kids’ long drive, chip and putt contest. Those entered will be divided into age groups.

At 3 p.m., there will be a kids fishing tournament

For the largest fish caught and total weight, prizes will be awarded.

Immediately following fishing, approximately 4-5 p.m., there will be kids kayak races.

At 6 p.m., there will be a bags tournament.

Food available all day outside. A DJ will be on hand, starting at 5 p.m. through the end of the festivities.

A fireworks show will begin 15 to 20 minutes after sunset.

The restaurant will be open by reservation only. Call 217-627-4103 to reserve a spot.

Oak Hills Country Club is still accepting donations for the fireworks.

Bunker Hill

Bunker Hill Fire Department will sponsor a fireworks display Saturday, July 11, at the Bunker Hill reservoir (aka ‘The Resi’). The show will start shortly after dusk, at about 9:15 or 9:30.

There will be a beer tent. Organizers are working with health officials on also having a fish fry, which would begin at 4 p.m.

City officials are asking that those attending abide by the recommendation of the governor, using social distancing and masks as needed.

There will no Independence Day parade this year.

Otter Lake

Otter Lake is planning a fireworks display Friday, July 3, at dark.

The fireworks display is small with limited public parking. Organizers say they are encouraging social distancing.

There will be a cardboard boat race Saturday, July 4, at 10 a.m.

The race is limited to seasonal campground campers and guests.

Shipman

The Shipman Fire Department is planning a display Friday, July 3.

Food will be available, including pulled pork, pork chops, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, chips and drinks.

The set up will be much like at drive-in theaters right now, according to organizers. Vehicles will be spaced apart, which means parking will be limited

Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles, unless picking up food, with a strong recommendation of wearing a mask in and around the are where the food is located.

“We will be taking CDC guidelines very seriously and would greatly appreciate your efforts to make this event great,” organizers said in a recent Facebook post.

Among the places not having fireworks this year are Brighton, Litchfield, Hillsboro, Alton and Springfield.

If there is a fireworks display not listed that should be considered for inclusion on this list, please email editorial@enquirerdemocrat.com.