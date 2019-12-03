Ina M. Traylor

Ina May (Walden) Traylor, 98, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at her home in Virden.

Ina was born Nov. 27, 1921, in rural Girard. She was the daughter of Carl and Alma Walden. She grew up in Girard and graduated from high school in 1939. Ina attended Brown Business College before marrying Norman (Red) Traylor June 28, 1942.

Surviving are her four daughters, Connie (John) Browning of Louisiana Mo., Carla (Don) Scofield of Round Lake Beach, Cathy (Bruce) Paisley of Virden and Caren (Lyndell) Payne of Auburn. She is also survived by one brother, Eldon Walden of Girard; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and three brothers, Donald, Stanley and Sterling Walden.

She was a member of the New Hope Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. with her friend, Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Virden Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Ina requested that donations be made to the Illinois Valley Rehab Center in Gillespie, where Megan works.

Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.