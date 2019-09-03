Improved coverage from new cell towers difficult to gauge

Improved coverage from new cell towers difficult to

The new tower on the corner of Division and Alton Streets is one of two recently added in Macoupin County. Town hall organizer Gerald Brand says more improvements, including fiberoptics, are on the way. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jordan Grucza.

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Coal Country Times Reporter

Recently AT&T completed two new cell towers in Macoupin County in an effort to increase coverage in the area. This was a part of a $7.2 billion dollar investment to boost wireless and wired networks in Illinois during 2011-2018.

However, not everyone in Macoupin County is happy with the service they’ve been receiving, with many saying their service has appeared to have gotten worse since the towers went up.

“We listen to our customers and as a result, have worked for the past year to boost coverage and capacity to our network in Macoupin County and the surrounding areas,” said Phil Hayes of AT&T Corporate Communications. “This included building two new cell towers in Gillespie and Medora that went on-air in June. We have invested more than $1 million here in the last year alone and remain committed to providing our customers the best experience we can.”

The project was jump-started by Gerald Brand, a Macoupin County resident who organized a town hall meeting with loocal residents for AT&T last year.

“This is a great day,” Brand said in a press release from AT&T. “AT&T sent their top Illinois team to our county and listened to us, identified solutions and now they delivered improved coverage with two new cell towers. “AT&T is a big company, but it is a big company with people who care about their customers. We experienced that in Macoupin County. The people of AT&T did the right thing in the right way.”

Brand stands by his comment from the press release. He explained that even with improved and increased coverage, customers’ experience will not be universal, and while phone companies do everything they can to keep up, it is impossible to meet every demand a modern smartphone makes at all times.

“I’m in direct contact with the vice president and they didn’t give up on this once,” Brand said. “They’re also making improvements on these towers now. Right now they’re running on microwaves, but fiberoptics are on the way.”

Brand also stated that a lot of confusion comes from customers believing the increased number of towers should universally make a signal stronger when it has more to do with which towers you are located closest to.

“Macoupin County should be happy about these two new towers,” Brand said. “This happened five years before they were ever even going to consider doing anything in this area.”