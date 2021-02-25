Illinois State Police emphasizes ‘Move Over’ law

Distracted driving has been classified as one of the leading causes of traffic accidents, injuries and fatalities. The ISP is adding extra emphasis onto its ‘Move Over’ (Scott’s) law as one of the ways to prevent these accidents. Last week, six Illinois State Police squad cars were struck over a three-day period, which brought the year-to-date in-state total to 10 for 2021. Three of those accidents resulted in injuries, with one being severe. Enquirer~Democrat file photo.

10 ISP squad cars have already been hit in 2021

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Multiple recent crashes involving troopers have influenced the Illinois State Police to add extra emphasis on the importance of motorists obeying the “Move Over’ (Scott’s) law.

Last week, six ISP squad cars were struck over a three-day period, which brought the year-to-date in-state total to 10 for 2021. Three of these incidents resulted in injuries.

“Scott’s Law is critical to keeping our first responders safe as they heroically serve us on our roadways,” Governor J.B Pritzker said in a press release. “Especially now, as we continue to experience extreme winter weather, it is imperative that drivers slow down and move over as they approach a vehicle with their hazard lights on. I’m praying for our Illinois State Police troopers who have been injured in the line of duty in recent days and imploring all Illinoisans to drive safely and follow the law.”

“We are only six weeks into the new year and we’ve already had ten squad cars struck because people do not obey the law,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “But this about more than just obeying the law- it’s about basic decency and respect for the very lives of the brave souls on our streets simply trying to help the public.”

According to a report released by the ISP, Pritzker has been heavily involved in the effort to bring awareness to the Move Over (Scott’s) Law and signed two pieces of legislation in 2019 as a part of his ongoing effort. Public Act 101-173 increased the fines for those violating this law.

A ‘Move Over’ Task Force, implemented through Public Act 101-174, was additionally created to study the issues of violations of the Move Over (Scott’s) Law and how to protect emergency responders. Both Senate bills were effective Jan. 1, 2020.

As chair of the Move Over Task Force, ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly continues to make the Move Over Law a top priority.

“As an agency, we have responded to the preventable loss of four ISP Troopers in 2019 with resiliency and a focused mission to protect those who are trying to protect all of us,” Kelly said in an ISP press release. “As long as the danger of our first responders exists, and the danger is obviously apparent, we will continue to raise awareness and aggressively enforce this law.”

