Illinois State Fair karaoke contest to stop at

SPRINGFIELD (May 31, 2038) – This year local talent will be showcased on the biggest stage at the Illinois State Fair. The State Fair karaoke contest will give one lucky fairgoer the opportunity to be an opening act for Brett Eldredge on the grandstand stage the the 2018 Illinois State Fair.

This summer, nine regional county fairs will host qualifying rounds of state fair karaoke. The first and second place winners from the regional contests will move on to the finale at the Illinois State Fair on Friday, Aug. 12. The overall winner will be selected that day, and he or she will perform two songs that night prior to the Brett Eldredge concert.

“This contest is free to enter, but the prize associated is priceless,” said state fair manager Luke Sailer. “This contest has proven to be a great partnership for our state and county fairs. We are generating a new crop of fairgoers at the local level, and the Illinois State Fair is proud to bring about that increased exposure.”

To compete in this contest, participants must be a solo act and at least 18 years old. It is highly recommended that each participant pre-register on the Illinois State Fair website at illinois.gov/statefair. While the contest is free, space is limited at each venue and once the site’s slots are filled, the registration will be closed. Complete contest rules and schedule of regional contests can be found online.

Macoupin County’s contest will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 27, at the Macoupin County Fair.