STAUNTON (May 16, 2018) – We are writing today with great concern for our children.

We have recently learned about Illinois Senate Bill 3249. This bill, if passed, would amend the School Code to require that the “teaching of history of the United States in public schools shall include a study of the role and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the history of this country and this state.” As Christians, we are opposed to this bill, and do not believe our children should be forced to learn this subject matter. This goes against our religious beliefs and is just another attack on religious believers. It is time for Christians to be bold and voice their opinions. We are outraged at Senate Bill 3249 and will not allow our children to attend a class that teaches such subject matter.

In the book of Galatians, the bible talks about striving to win the favor of people over the favor of God. It is our opinion that for far too long in this state and in this country, our elected officials have strived to push God out of every institution, while passing laws to serve their own interests and win the favor of a few of the people. We strive to win the favor of God through obedience to his Word.

God’s word is very clear that the lifestyles Senate Bill 3249 promote are wrong. Our hope and prayer is that Senate Bill 3249 will fail. But if it does not and our children are forced to learn this material, we stand prepared to either home school or enroll them in a private Christian school.

Senate Bill 3249 has passed the State Senate and is making its way through the State House process at this time. If you are opposed to this bill as we are, we urge you to contact State Senator Andy Manar and State Representative Avery Bourne to voice your opinion.

Brian and Kimberly Ury,

Staunton