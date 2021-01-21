Illinois ranks as third-highest paying state for skilled labor jobs

Illinois ranks as third-highest paying state for skilled

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The United States is currently experiencing an unprecedented skilled labor shortage. However, according to a study conducted by the company Joblist, data from

the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicated that Illinois was ranked third amongst the top highest- paying states for skilled labor workers.

The top three highest paying state medians for skilled labor jobs are Alaska ($61,900) and Hawaii ($61,600), with Illinois stationed above the interconnected states at $59,000.

Employed skilled laborers

Despite its high wage prospects, Illinois possesses the fifth-lowest number of employed skilled laborers per population.

According to Joblist, Illinois has roughly 33.5 employed skilled laborers per 1,000 population. U.S skilled labor occupations Skilled labor occupations are expected

to grow by 3.4 percent prior to 2029 country-wide. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported 6.6 million open jobs as of July 31, 2020. Among the

industries with the highest increase in job openings are skilled labor occupations.

College tuition

Given that the average annual price of getting a college degree (including tuition, fees, and lodging) was $30,500 in 2020, and the

average cost of a four-year degree stands around $122,000, finding a career with a reasonable salary but minimal education requirements

can be a smart move, according to Joblist analysts. One major reason this is so is because the appeal of student loan debt is decreasing due to wages not rising at the same rate

as university attendance costs. Per Joblist, college degree earners make less than 50 percent more on average than workers with only a high school diploma. This number

grew less than one percent in the last year and had a decline from 2016 and 2018. On the other hand, students borrowed over 116 percent more over the past decade. This

means students are taking on more debt to go to college, but their salary premiums aren’t increasing to compensate for it,

making skilled labor occupations all the more attractive.

Future projections

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects emp l o y m e n t to grow by six million jobs between 2019 and 2029 with

roughly 470,000 jobs coming from the skilled labor group.

Where to learn more

To learn more and to find the

full study, visit https://www.joblist.com/trends/the-best-skilled-labor-jobs-by-employment-growthand-salary.