Illinois First Lady Pritzker visits the MAC in Staunton

Illinois First Lady Pritzker visits the MAC in

The First Lady of Illinois, M.K. Pritzker, recently visited the Macoupin Art Collective (MAC) studio to see and learn more about the wide variety of classes that were being offered to kids and adults.

Marcella Cloud and Trinity Bray-Jett spent the hour showing off the different areas of workspace and teaching space, explaining how the MAC is reaching out to artists, crafters, novices and professionals in order to encourage different visual arts as a means of self-expression and pleasure.

Pritzker was pleased that a funding program that she and the Governor Pritzker had created played a major role in creating an opportunity for famed St. Louis muralist, Cbabi Bayoc, to paint a large dynamic mural on the outside of the building.

Bayoc had met with area art teachers from area schools to coach and discuss his process of working publicly so that children and adults can watch him work, ask him questions and consider the message he illustrated.

Pritzker was intrigued by the new ArtReach program set to be outfitted so teachers can drive buses and equipment to under served communities to offer art opportunities in pottery, fused glass art, painting, and fiber arts. The majority funding for this program has already been secured to purchase and outfit the bus.

Other foundations and donors have additionally been approached to cover the remaining costs of this outreach project.

Pritzker took time to ask questions, offer encouragement and help. She plans on taking a class in the near future herself.

During Pritzker’s visit, the kids presented, in a jewelry making class, metal stamping techniques.

For more information about the Macoupin Art Collective, visit the website macart.org.