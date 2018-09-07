Illinois has a festival for just about everyone

THE ISSUE: Many underestimate the fun to be had at festivals across the state.

OUR VIEW: Day trippers have wide variety of interesting options in small towns across Illinois.

Americans like to celebrate. Whether one lives in a big city or rural area, there’s likely a festival or a day celebrating someone or something that suits your fancy.

In our area, there are lots of things to celebrate, with food being a big attraction. In Carlinville alone, there are festivals for strawberries, apples and pumpkins, with the latter two occurring in the fall. Staunton celebrates Ribfest; Chatham has its sweet corn festival and Collinsville is the horseradish capital of the world, according to its festival.

Although it’s way up in Ford County, we like the Paxton Swine ‘n’ Dine as much for its name as its menu. There’s Garlic Fest in Highwood, Harvard has its Milk Days and there’s Pere Marquette’s Mushroom Festival.

Heritage is another big seller in the festival business. There’s, of course, Benld’s Italian-American Days. For more than 80 years, Benld also played host to the annual Croatian Picnic, where the menu went beyond the usual burgers and brats to include lamb, cabbage rolls and kabobs. Unfortunately, the picnic has faded into the past and hasn’t been held the last couple of years.

Benld isn’t the only place to find heritage celebrations. Farmersville has its Irish Days festival. There is Dutch Days in Fulton, HerrinFesta Italiana in Herrin, and Kirchenfest in Highland, where German heritage has been celebrated for 48 years.

While most are familiar with Gillespie’s Black Diamond Days, it’s not the only mining-related festival in the state. Down in Hardin County, the town of Rosiclare holds the annual Fluorspar Festival. Fluorspar is the state mineral and the festival celebrates the ways in which the fluorspar mining industry has influenced the region. There’s still time to catch this one as it’s held the first week of October.

There are even festivals dedicated to people, or, at least, graphic representations of people.

LincolnFest had about a 13-year run (1980-1993) in the streets of downtown Springfield. Since 2009, Bloomington has hosted Lincoln’s Festival on Route 66.

Since 1996, Galesburg has honored its native son, Carl Sandburg (a two-time Pulitzer Prize winning poet and Lincoln biographer). The event features three days of literary, history, sporting and children’s events held at various locations at Carl Sandburg College.

Chester is the birthplace of cartoonist Elzie Crisler Segar, best known for his creation of Popeye the Sailor. For nearly 40 years, the community has celebrated Popeye with a festival and parade. This year’s event takes place Sept. 7-9.

Not to be outdone, the adopted home of Superman, Metropolis, holds a four-day annual festival celebrating the Man of Steel. The festival attracts actors from the various Superman movies, giving fans a chance meet them and get autographs.

No matter what sort of festival reels you in, make it worth the trip by chatting up the locals, sampling the food and learning a little bit about the community’s history. The most interesting things to see in Illinois aren’t always the most obvious or well publicized. Seek them out. It’s worth it.