Illinois entering COVID-19 ‘Bridge Phase’ May 14

All capacity limitations could be lifted next month

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On May 11, Christy Blank, clinical director for the Macoupin County Public Health Department, stood before the Macoupin County Board in the place of Kent Tarro, who was out of town, and made the announcement that the state of Illinois was just days away from attempting to cross a bridge that would eventually lead to Phase 5 – the final stage of the re-opening plan.

The target date for the bridge phase transition is Friday, May 14.

“This will allow for higher capacity limits and increase business operation,” Blank said as she addressed the board. “Anyone that has been fully vaccinated does not count toward these capacity limits.”

Blank said that metrics will be reviewed every 10 days to make sure that cases and hospitalizations aren’t rising.

Blank added that the state would have to spend at least 28 days in the bridge phase before transitioning to Phase 5, in which there will no longer be any COVID-19 capacity limitations.

“At this time, we encourage everyone to continue following the guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, even with regulations gradually being rolled back,” Blank said. “

Blank said that Macoupin County health officials had given 30,290 vaccinations through the MCPHD and that 14,415 residents (31.8 percent of the county population) had recieved both doses required to achieve 100 percent immunity.

Blank said that over 72 percent of patients 65 years or older, which she mentioned were at the highest risk of infection, had been vaccinated.

Blank said that the MCPHD is now distributing vaccines in local school districts, at Blackburn College, the Macoupin County Jail, senior centers and law enforcement agencies. The department is also sending officials out to care for patients unable to travel for appointments.

Blank said that the MCPHD will be hosting a clinic at the Macoupin County Fair, which is scheduled for early June.

“My team has been outstanding,” Blank said. “They are some of the most dedicated, selfless, hard-working and flexible people I have been privileged to manage in the midst of this COVID hell we’ve been in.”

Blank said that she personally had been putting in an average of 80-plus hours per week over the past 14 months.

“Many of my employees have been right by my side for each of these hours,” Blank said. “There is not one single employee that has not felt a loss during these times, whether it was a loss or burden that happened in their own family or someone who they had to quarantine and cause major disappointment to. We have felt it all. It does not go away and this has been our reality since this pandemic started. However, they are there every single day giving it their all.”

Blank then thanked the county board members for their work.

“We know that we could not have accomplished as much as we did without the help and support of all of you,” Blank told the board. “We know that each one of you have had to make your own sacrifices in this fight, both personally and as board members. My team and I are forever grateful for your efforts.”

