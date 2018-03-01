Illini Tech continues local tradition of technology support

CARLINVILLE (March 1, 2018) – Since 1994, Illini Tech Services of Carlinville has been providing the area a wide array of technological services.

Kevin Walker started the company 23 years ago based in Carlinville. The company last October moved to its new headquarters at 21709 N. Rte 4 in Carlinville.

They had been in the previous location since 1997. “We’ve outgrown that one quite a while ago,” Walker said. “We lost our conference room at the other place – just completely out of space.”

Walker said the choices were to move to Springfield or stay in Carlinville.

“Fortunately we were able to find this place,” Walker said. “We got the space we need here, and we have room to expand.”

Walker said the company plans to add two to four new employees within the year.

“We tried to stay here – we used all local people for flooring and concrete work and everything else on this new building,” Walker said.

The business includes Walker’s sons, Matt and Chris, as well as other family members and partner Matt Hupp.

Illini Techs services central Illinois from Bloomington to Champaign and south to Edwardsville, with places in between. The company has 14 employees, servicing around 3200 customers in eight states.

Remote tech support services and computer management services are growing aggressively, while e-mail hosting and website development are popular as well.

Illini Tech services also include sales and service, video security sales and service, website development and marketing, and low voltage systems installation such as Access control systems, nurse call systems and data systems.

“Where we’ve really found a niche in new construction and major innovation is that integrating all of these pieces,” Walker said. “We’re about to start our fourth living assisted facility in another month.”

In addition, Illini Tech Services also monitor and manage over 2000 personal computers with antivirus and patch management programs.

“That’s a growing area for us – that’s where we’ll be probably adding the most in the coming months,” Walker said. “There’s no real geographic restriction to that because it’s all remotely managed.”

SLF Member

Illini Tech Services

Address: 21709 N. Rte. 4, Carlinville, IL 62626

Phone (217) 854-6260; (800) 736-8481

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website: www.illinitechs.com