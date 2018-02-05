Ilene J. Winters, 95

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 5, 2018) – Ilene J. Winters, 95, of Carlinville passed away Thursday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2018, at HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

Ilene was born Aug. 13, 1922, in Rembrandt, Iowa, a daughter of Andrew Emery and Naomi Clara (Brown) Glenn.

Prior to moving to Carlinville, Ilene worked for the Olin Corp in Alton. After moving to the area, she managed the Hub restaurant, cooked at Deer Run Inn south of Carlinville and was the bookkeeper for Area Diesel Service.

She enjoyed cooking, reading and collecting cookbooks. Her pastimes included watching John Wayne Movies and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Ilene was a longtime member of Carlinville United Methodist Church. She also served on the Macoupin County Housing Authority Board for many years.

Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gordon, Roger and Jack Glenn; sister, Mildred Tipton; and son-in-law, Ralph Butler.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 9-11 a.m. at the Carlinville United Methodist Church, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial followed in Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ilene is survived by her daughters, Nancy J. Butler of Jerseyville and Brenda (Larry) Beanblossom of Carlinville; granddaughter, Laura (Dave) Hausaman of Springfield; grandson, Mark (Karen) Beanblossom of Springfield; sister, Jean (Kenneth) Abner of Godfrey; sister, Gail Darr of Chesterfield, Mo.; brother, Myron (Nancy) Glenn of Carlinville; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville School Milk Program.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.