IL Solar unveils its program at Blackburn, breaks ground

IL Solar unveils its program at Blackburn, breaks

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Blackburn College officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 16 for a new solar project with Litchfield based IL Solar company. The $3 million-dollar project featuring a 2-megawatt solar array will be located on eight acres on the north part of campus, providing 80 percent of the electricity needs of the campus, carbon-free.

The campus currently uses 3.6 kilowatts of power annually. The solar array will provide 3.1 kilowatts and generate $125,000 in annual savings after project expenses.

The ground-breaking was the latest step in a project that has spanned over two years. The cost of the project is partially covered by renewable energy credits from the Illinois Power Agency. Blackburn also received assistance from the Central Illinois Economic Development Authority, the city of Carlinville, United Community Bank, and the Illinois Power Agency.

“Blackburn College, in my view, is becoming a leader in sustainability,” said Blackburn President Julie Murray-Jensen. “Recently I was talking to an alumnus from Blackburn, and this alum said to me, ‘This sounds like the perfect project for Blackburn because it is so focused on self-sufficiency.’ And that’s what we’re about: taking care of our community, making it educational so it benefits students and being self-sufficient.”

Jensen noted, “This project is a great example of that because this solar farm will also dovetail with our work program and our degree program. Our biology department will be able to take advantage of some of the elements of the solar monitoring and dovetail it into our degree programs. And our work program will have opportunities for students to really benefit from the solar farm.”

David Ronen, the president of IL-Solar, said the project would create $1.5 million in energy credits for Blackburn. “This is one of the largest, if not the largest, solar projects on a college in Illinois,” said Ronen, who described his company as a family-owned business. “I’ve been doing solar for 13 years, but it just hasn’t been cost feasible until the last four,” said Ronen. “In Ameren’s Act on Energy programs, in 2018 we saved customers 6.8 megawatts of power, and that offsets 110 tons of coal. Now that I have two young boys, I worry more about climate change, you hear it every day, so four years ago me and my partner Mike Putnam started IL Solar. I called Mike one day and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to put solar on your house,’ and he’s like, ‘Really?’ After we installed it he got a $12 power bill for the first month, so I had him sold. So, from there IL Solar began and we took off.”

Construction on the array is expected to begin immediately. Approximately 770 posts will be installed to support 5,546 solar panels in eleven rows.

Blackburn President Dr. Julie Murray-Jensen and IL Solar President David Ronen at the signing ceremony. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jordan Grucza.