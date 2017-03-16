IKWF Carlinville division wraps up season

Over the last three weeks the Carlinville Wrestling Club has been competing in the IKWF State Series to bring the season to a close.

In Carlinville, 10 wrestlers began the journey on Feb 25 in Edwardsville at the the IKWF regional tournament.

This tournament was one of three regional competitions in the South Sectional. The CWC was represented in three different age group at regionals.

Threewrestlers competed in the Intermediate division, ages 9-10. Four wrestlers competed in the Novice Division, ages 10-12. Three more wrestlers competed in the Senior Division, ages 12-14. In the IKWF state series the competitors compete is specific weight classes. The Top four finishers in each weight class advanced to the Sectional event March 4.

The CWC team had a great performance at regionals. All 10 wrestlers finished in the top four of their weight class and advanced to sectionals.

The team had three champions, four second place finishers, two third places, and a fourth place finisher. In addition to these outstanding individual accomplishments, the four Novice wrestlers earned enough team points to earn second place in the 10-team event.

The following week at sectionals the team was forced to start down a teammate. Chase Michaelis, was forced to end his season early after getting sick and being forced to withdraw. The other nine wrestlers all worked hard at sectionals to represent the team. At the end of the tournament, three wrestlers found themselves in third place. One of those wrestlers, Logan Norris, was in the intermediate division. Intermediate wrestlers do not advance to the state tournament. The other two wrestlers, Luke Daugherty and Jake Schwartz, both competed in the Novice division and their third place finish earned them a trip to the State Championships March 10 – 11.

On March 9, the wrestlers and their families made the trip to Rockford to weigh in and prepare for the competition that started at 8 am the next day.

On Friday both wrestlers faced very good competition. Schwartz won his first match of the day, but lost a close second match. Daugherty wrestled a good match but lost in his first round of competition.

At the state finals once a wrestler loses his opponent has to advance to the semifinals before they are added to the consolation bracket. Unfortunately, neither Daugherty nor Schwartz had the opportunity to compete in the consolation bracket, but both were very excited to have made it to the state finals and be amongst the top 24 wrestlers in the state. Both are looking forward to a return to Rockford next season.

The State series concludes the IKWF season. The CWC along with the CHS wrestling team will have an awards banquet on March 23 to celebrate the season and the many accomplishments of both teams.