IESA cancels all State Series events

The Illinois Elementary School Association announced April 3

With schools closed through the end of April, much of the spring schedule for both junior high and high school sports has been postponed or cancelled. The Illinois Elementary School Association has cancelled state activities and the events will not be rescheduled. For many students, the last opportunity to compete came over the winter months, with basketball or other activities, such as cheerleading as North Mac students perform at Carlinville High School earlier this year. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Daniel Winningham.

cancelling all remaining state series activities.

A telephone conference call was held April 3, with the IESA Board of Directors at which time the final decision was made. To that end, the bowling state series, the scholastic bowl state series, all remaining music contests, and the track and field state series have been cancelled. They will not be rescheduled.

“This is sad day for all of us associated with the IESA, our students, and our member schools,” said Steve Endsley, IESA Executive Director. “The last thing we want to do is cancel events which impact students and schools.”

The bowling state series, the scholastic bowl state series, and the music events were scheduled to take place during the time when schools are closed by the mandate of the Governor.

The sectional track and field meets were scheduled for May 8-9 and May 15-16 with the state meets scheduled for May 15-16 and May 22-23. If schools re-open on May 1 it would be practically impossible for schools to conduct practices and regular season track meets prior to the sectional meets. To ask students to compete without any practice time or regular season meets would jeopardize the health and safety of the very kids we serve.

“We have to remember that the COVID-19 situation is bigger than any school event,” Endsley said. “We encourage everyone to follow all of the recommended guidelines to slow the spread of this disease. Our hope is that schools and students are able to return to the fields, diamonds, and courts this fall and we can cheer on our teams, hear the wonderful sound of official’s whistles, and watch teammates celebrating victories, said Endsley.”

The association continues to remind its member schools and the general public to follow the guidance of the Governor and the Illinois Department of Health via www.coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/.

