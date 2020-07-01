IDOT: Construction suspended where possible for July 4

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced July 1 that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Fourth of July holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. July 2 to 11:59 p.m. July 5.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted. Please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober.

One area of construction is in Macoupin County, which is part of IDOT’s District 6 region.

Macoupin County

Illinois 138 west of Interstate 55; lane reductions continue.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For traffic and construction updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOT_Illinois or view construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.