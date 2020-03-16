IDNR closes all sites; polling site changed

To further prevent the spread of COVID-19, and in accordance with the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation issued on March 9, 2020, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced March 16 the closure of all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas, and historic sites as well as the cancellation of upcoming scheduled events.

The move has forced the county clerk’s office to move a polling place ahead of tomorrow’s primary election.

With the Beaver Dam State Park now closed, Polk Township’s polling place has been changed to Macoupin Station at 10169 Macoupin Station Road, Carlinville.

IDNR said it will work with the Governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide information as to the schedule for safely reopening our facilities.

All Illinoisans impacted by a cancellation or closure are encouraged to call the IDNR’s Parks Administrative Information Line Monday – Friday at 217-782-6752. A complete listing of state sites can be found on the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/ Parks/Pages/default.aspx or https://www2.illinois.gov/ dnrhistoric/Experience/Sites/ Pages/Default.aspx.