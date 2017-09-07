Hurley medals twice in local meets

LITCHFIELD (Sept. 7, 2017) – Carlinville senior Ali Hurley shot a round of 40 to lead all golfers at Wednesday’s triangular meet at Litchfield.

The Cavies (194) defeated both Greenville (209) and Litchfield (359).

The Carlinville boys hosted a quad meet at Carlinville Country Club, also on Wednesday.

Staunton won the meet with a team score of 178; North Mac 187; Southwestern 203 and Carlinville 207.

Carlinville was led by Peyton Jamieson with a 45.

At Lincolnwood

The Cavies headed to Raymond for a meet at Shoal Creek on Thursday.

Hurley continued her dominance by medaling for the second straight day, shooting a three-over par 39 at Shoal Creek in Raymond.

Teammate Elsa Mefford shot a 53; Karli McCaherty 57; Cara Emery 59; Macy Walker 60 and Brigid Dunn 67.

The Cavies as a team shot 208, finishing second behind Lincolnwood’s 193 and ahead of Carrollton’s 208.

In boys competition, Carlinville finished second with a team score of 198, trailing Lincolnwood at 173 and ahead of Carrollton’s 198.

Jamieson shot a 45 for the second straight day to lead the Cavies. Tom Sanson shot a 49; Jeremy Frazier 50; Jay Rosentreter 54; Reagan Kulenkamp 61 and Ryan Haschmeyer 68.