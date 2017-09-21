Hurley medals twice as Cavies compete in golf meets

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 21, 2017) – Ali Hurley shot a round of 40 Thursday at Carlinville Country Club to take medalist honors as the Cavaliers defeated Roxana in a dual meet, 194-217.

Staunton and North Mac did not have enough golfers to field a team, but also participated.

Elsa Mefford shot a 50 for the Cavies; Sydney Cania 51; Karli McCaherty 53 and Cara Emery 54. Macy Walker shot a round of 60.

Hannah Luketich had a 45 and Kenzie Sievers a 61 for Staunton. Roxana’s Baily Sharpmack had a 42.

In boys action, Staunton defeated North Mac by two strokes, 176-178, with Carlinville third at 196.

The Cavaliers were led by Payton Jamieson with a 41; Jay Rosentreter 49; Reagan Kulenkamp 52; Tom Sanson 54; Ryan Haschmeyer 63 and Gabe Green 75.

Justin West of North Mac was the medalist with an even-round par round of 36.

Staunton was led by Ryan Billings and Devin Boster, both with 41s.

Monday

The Carlinville girls hosted a four-team meet on Monday, finishing second with a team score of 199.

Lincolnwood won at 193 with Hillsboro third at 231. Staunton participated but did not field enough golfers for a team score.

Hurley once again was the medalist, shooting a two-over-par 38. Mefford shot a 53; Cania 54; McCaherty 54; Emery 55; Walker 56; Brigid Dunn 59 and Ella Adams 73.

Luketich had a 44; Madi Bertels 50 and Sievers 63 for Staunton.

Karli McCaherty hits one out of a sand trap onto the green during girls golf competition last week at Carlinville Country Club.

Carlinville’s Payton Jamieson tees off on the first hole to start his day Thursday at Carlinville Country Club.