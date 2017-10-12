Hurley, Cania move on to girls golf sectionals

ROCHESTER (Oct. 12, 2017) – It was a case of close, but no cigar for the Carlinville girls golf team, on two different occasions.

By just two strokes, the Carlinville girls golf team missed a team sectional berth.

The Cavaliers placed fourth at the 10-team Rochester Sectional Wednesday at Lincoln Greens Par 72 golf course.

The Cavaliers did however advance Ali Hurley and Sydney Cania to the next round, as both were part of the individual advancers not on the top three teams who get to advance.

Sectionals took place Saturday at the Rail Golf Course in Williamsville.

Hurley shot a round of 85 to finish fifth individually at regionals, advancing to the sectional tournament, while Cania shot a 102.

The medalist of the tournament was Katie Tanner of Auburn, shooting a 76. The Trojans were the top team with a 368, followed by Rochester at 383 and Lincolnwood at 405. The Cavaliers at 407 finished fourth, with Williamsville at 419; Olympia 432; Waverly 446; Lincoln 446; Hillsboro 485 and Porta 537.

Other Carlinville individual scores from regionals included Elsa Mefford and Macy Walker shooting 110s; Karli McCaherty a 122 and Cara Emery at 123.

Sectionals

Saturday, the two remaining Cavies took aim at a berth in the state finals for golf’s Class 1A tournament at the Rail Golf Course.

Hurley and Cania gave it a good shot, but came up just short in advancing to state.

Hurley shot a 93, with 92 the cutoff for individuals making it to state. Hurley’s 50 on the front nine was followed up with a 43 on the back nine at the Rail Golf Course.

Cania shot a 101, a 52 on the front nine and a 49 on the back nine, on a rainy Saturday in Sangamon County.

St. Thomas More, Charleston and Macomb advanced as teams. The medalist was Kalee Rhodes of Waverly in a playoff over Williamsville’s Faith Davis.