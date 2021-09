Hunts to celebrate 60th anniversary

Don and Joyce (Thursby) Hunt will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 24.

They were married in Palmyra at the 1st Baptist Church.

They have three sons, Steven (Gala) Hunt, Richard Hunt, both of Palmyra and Kevin Hunt of West Palm Beach, Fla., three grandchildren, Garrett Hunt, Logan Hunt and Isabella Hunt.

Due to Covid restrictions they are having a card party. Cards can be sent to Don and Joyce Hunt, 27856 Concord Road, Palmyra, IL 62674.