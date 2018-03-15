Hunters, trappers in Illinois take 318 bobcats

By Kathleen Clark

PALMYRA (March 15, 2018) – Macoupin County hunters harvested four bobcats, all by firearms, this year according to a preliminary report from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. For the second season in forty years, Illinois allowed bobcat hunting and trapping. 1,000 permits were distributed for the Nov. 10 to Feb. 15 season. A limit of 350 bobcats was set, and that was nearly taken by hunters in 58 counties. When accounting for the 40 bobcats permit holders salvaged, mostly from roadsides, the total was 358.

In all, 69 counties and portions of three more were open for the season. Half of the total 318 bobcats were trapped. 40.8 percent were taken by a firearm and just over 9 percent by bow and arrow. Many counties had a single digit harvest, with seven counties reaching double digits. Five west-central Illinois Counties were in the top ten; Pike, Brown and Morgan, with Jersey and Schuyler tied for tenth. The remainder were in southern Illinois. The majority of harvested bobcats were trapped in each of these counties and also had a few additional bobcats salvaged from roadsides.

Neighboring Greene County harvested seven bobcats (four by trapping and three by firearm) with an additional two being salvaged. Montgomery permit holders harvested five (and one salvaged), while five bobcats were harvested in Hardin County and six (plus one salvaged) in Calhoun County. Hunters and trappers may apply for permits for the 2018-19 bobcat season online through the IDNR website in Sept. The harvest limit will be raised to 375 bobcats.

Last year, 500 permits were allotted and 141 bobcats were harvested in 44 counties.