Human West Nile case confirmed in county

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 23, 2018) – Macoupin County Public Health Department announced this week that a human case of West Nile virus was recently discovered in Macoupin County.

“The West Nile case was reported to Macoupin County Public Health Department on Aug. 13, 2018, which led to an investigation into the case,” said Tiffany L. Boehler, vector control specialist for MCPHD. The person who was infected with the virus was located in the south to central portion of the county, responded to treatment and has returned to work as of last week, Boehler said.

The West Nile virus is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes that have ingested the virus from infected birds. Many bird species carry the virus, but crows and bluejays are particularly vulnerable. At this time, there have no dead birds that have been sent in for testing have tested positive for the virus, nor have any mosquito pools that have been tested. Craig Bussmann, director of environmental services, says testing of birds continues, and the public can call for instructions on how to assist; for more information, contact Boehler at (217) 839-4103.

The county’s last reported human case of West Nile virus was in 2016. “From records, it appears that Macoupin County only has a West Nile case about every two years,” said Boehler.

As a result of the confirmed human case, the health department is urging county residents to take appropriate action to protect against mosquito bites. Preventative measures to take include staying indoors at dawn and dusk through early evening, when mosquitoes are most active; when outdoors, dressing in clothing that covers arms and legs; and find an insect repellent using the EPA’s search tool at epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you. Repellents should be used on exposed skin and on thin clothing in accordance with the manufacturer’s directions for use. Effective repellents will contain 20-30 percent DEET; repellents with higher concentrations of DEET can cause side effects, especially in children. Repellent should not be put on the hands of younger children, as they may irritate the eyes and mouth, and should not be used on babies younger than two months of age.

In addition, MCPHD urges residents to use fine mesh screens on windows and doors; repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outside; and eliminate mosquito-breeding sites (those containing standing water) around the home. Water in bird baths, flowerpot trays and outside pet water bowls should be changed every few days; water in roof gutters, wading pools, trash cans, tires and low spots on tarps over firewood and boats should be eliminated.

The West Nile virus causes encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain. Mild symptoms associated with the virus include fever, head and body aches, and often swollen lymph glands. More severe infection is marked by headache, high fever and neck stiffness, which can progress to stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, occasional convulsions, paralysis and, in relatively rare instances, death. Treatment involves intensive supportive therapy for more severe cases. Elderly people are more susceptible to the virus than younger age groups, and there is no vaccine to prevent contraction of the virus.

Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to call their family physician or the Maple Street Medical Clinic at (217) 839-1526.