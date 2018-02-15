Hughes, Burns heading to wrestling state tourney

Mt. Olive also sending two to state in Class 2A

By Eric Becker

VANDALIA (Feb. 15, 2018) – The four Carlinville wrestlers competed very well at the sectional tournament in Vandalia last weekend, qualifying two for the state tournament with a pair of fourth place finishes.

It’s the first time in 24 years (1993-94) that the Cavaliers have sent multiple qualifiers to state.

Nate Burns (132 pounds) and Tucker Hughes (152), both juniors, qualified by placing fourth at sectional competition. Both will wrestle starting at 1 p.m. in Champaign at the Assembly Hall.

The two others, Tristen Burns (170) and Chase Michaelis (145) wrestled well but could not get to the state championship series.

“The sectional always proves to be a challenging tournament to get through,” said Carlinville wrestling coach Tim Johnson. “Thirty-six teams with the top three individual from each regional will provide some great competition.”

N.Burns opened sectional play by winning a major decision against Clay Critchfield of Mt. Carmel, 15-6.

Against Ren Dazey of Oakwood, Burns would suffer a loss by fall at the 4:26 mark, meaning he would have to wrestleback to get to the third place match.

Burns had to win three times in the elimination rounds. He started with a pin against Dylan Walton of West Frankfort at 0:26.

Burns then won a 15-8 decision from Zeth Stallings of Lawrenceville and then pinned Zack Stephenson of Vandalia at 4:41 to get to the third place match.

A rematch with Dazey took place, with a 15-0 tech fall win for Dazey over Burns being the end result.

At 152 pounds, the Althoff sectional champion Hughes also was able to come away with a fourth place finish to clinch a spot in the state finals.

Hughes opened with a pin at 0:25 against Jimmy Hicks of Harrisburg, then lost a 13-2 major decision to St. Thomas More’s J.D. Sexton.

Hughes had to wrestleback just one match, and pinned Althoff’s Joe Braunagel at 1:02 to reach the third place match.

Shelbyville’s Cade Helton pinned Hughes at 5:31 in the third place match.

At 145 pounds, Michaelis opened with a pin against Warrensburg-Latham’s Joey Fiore at 1:32.

Michaelis then lost 11-2 to Cumberland’s Michael Carpenter. IN wrestlebacks, Mt. Carmel’s Braydon Berberich defeated Michaelis 6-0. The Carlinville freshman finished the season at 26-22.

At 170, T.Burns also opened with a win, pinning Luke Zelasko of Pinckneyville in 0:45. Burns was defeated 20-12 by Ryan Johnson of Mt. Carmel; and lost in wrestlebacks by a 10-7 count to Hunter Leconte of Monticello. T.Burns finishes 30-17 on the season.

Nate Burns will take a record of 42-12 into state; while Hughes enters with a 30-16 record.

“Nate had one of the most exciting blood round matches of the tournament and Tucker had a great showing as well,” said Johnson. “We are very proud of how our guys competed and represented our school and program. Happy for Nate and Tuck who achieved one of their season goals and excited to see how Tristen, Chase and our other returning wrestlers use these experiences to grow over the offseason.”

Mt. Olive

At Lincoln, the Wildcats placed two in the state finals at the Lincoln Class 2A Sectional.

Maxx Fritz (152) placed second and Jonny Darrah (160) placed third at the sectional meet.

Fritz opened with a pin at 0:36 against Lanphier’s Emmanuel Edwards and a pin at 1:22 against Polycarp Amosun of Urbana to make it to the finals.

A tightly contested affair had Fritz falling 3-2 to Cahokia’s Martell Boone, beaten just once during the season – last week to Fritz in the regional championship match.

At 160, Darrah finished third to make state. He defeated River Flute of Marion 12-6 before losing to Dalton Hall of Champaign 3-2.

Darrah defeated Riverton’s Noah Foreman 15-10 and beat Jersey’s Zeke Waltz 9-3 for third place.

At 182, Justin Osmoe lost 2-0 to Gavin Smith of Jacksonville and 7-5 to Cayden Collings of Mattoon, finishing the season at 27-10.

At 285, John Aljets of Mt. Olive defeated Cody Falvin of Glenwood by pin at 5:52 and lost 5-4 to Skyler Sutton of East Richland.

Aljets defeated Gabe Bradbury of Mattoon by pin at 1:00, and pinned Lincoln’s Tyson Opel at 0:47. Aljets lost one match short of a trip to state, losing by pin to Westville’s Hayden Copass at 1:51. He finishes the season 25-18.

Fritz takes a record of 37-3 into the state finals, while Darrah is 39-4.

Thursday’s state tournament starts at 1 p.m. with Class 1A and Class 2A will start around 3 p.m.

Friday, quarterfinal and first-round wrestlebacks will start at 8:30 a.m. for Class 1A and semifinals to the championship round start at 7 p.m.

Saturday, quarterfinal wrestlebacks start at 9 a.m. with semifinal wrestlebacks at 11 a.m. and third through sixth place matches at 1 p.m.

The line up for the grand march will be at 5 p.m. with the Grand March at 5:30 p.m. followed by championship matches for all three classes.