Huffs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Kenny and Rosie Huff will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 7, 2019. They married at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Carlinville, June 7, 1969.

The Huffs have resided in the Chesterfield area their entire married lives. Kenny has retired from the labor union and farming. Rosie has retired as a cook and teacher’s aide at the Children’s Garden Learning Center.

They are the parents of four children: Bryan (deceased) and Debbie Huff of Chesterfield; Daryn and LaCreatia Huff of Greenfield; Lori Huff of Kirksville, MO; and Jessica and Jon Fish of Trimble, MO. They have nine grandchildren: Alex, Derek Caleb, Michaela, Camryn and Bryce Huff; and Jonathan, Kenlee and Lauren Fish. The couple also have one great-granddaughter, Brynna Huff.

Kenny and Rosie keep busy and enjoy their small animals, gardening, cooking, community and mission activities and especially their grandkids.