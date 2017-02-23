Hubbard wins pole vault as indoor track season opens

Hubbard wins pole vault as indoor track season

The Carlinville boys track and field team opened the indoor season last Saturday at the Triad Knights Indoor Invitational at Principia College in Elsah.

The Cavies fared well with one event champion. Blake Hubbard, junior, won the pole vault with a distance of 12-feet-9 inches, ahead of a pair of Vandalia leapers.

Junior Tyler Hughes took second for Carlinville in the 400-meter dash, finishing at 55.27 seconds. He also took 23rd in the 200-meters with a time of 26.68 seconds.

Teammate Max Rogers, a junior, was eighth in the 200-meters with a time of 25.20 seconds.

In the 800-meter run, Carlinville junior Grayson Armour came in 11th at 2:13.47.

Jason Landon finished fourth in the 1600-meter run, at 4:38.35. Teammate Charles Helton IV was 16th at 5:08.95 and Bailey Lippold was 24th at 5:21.09.

In the 3200, Helton placed seventh at 10:48; Lippold was 12th at 11:18 and Cale Williams 13th at 11:35.

The shot put had Daniel Card finishing 11th at 39-feet; and Tyler Emmons placed 17th overall at 36-feet-3 inches.

In the high jump, Michael Douglas placed fifth, tied at five-feet-eight inches.

Isaac Daugherty was 11th in the pole vault by clearing nine-feet.

In the long jump, Cameron Rainey was 15th at a distance of 18-feet-4.5 inches.

Rogers finished eighth in the triple jump at 39-feet-2 inches.