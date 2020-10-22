Howard W. Carney

Howard W. Carney, 88, of Gillespie died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:14 p.m.

He was born February 12, 1932 to LeRoy Carney and Hazel (Linton) Carney Wagner,

He married Marvella June “Marvey” (Meyer) Carney in Litchfield, IL on April 16, 1950. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2020. He was retired after having been a mine manager for Monterey Coal Co. He was civic-minded and served the city of Gillespie as an alderman for eight years and the mayor for 20 years.

He was a graduate of Gillespie High School, loved fishing and enjoyed being with his family. He is survived by his daughters, Donna (Chuck) Westhoff of Gillespie; Vickie Brown (companion, Tom Sorbie) of Gillespie; son, Ron Carney (companion, Ellen Brown) of Gillespie; grandchildren, Chuckie Westhoff, Michael Westhoff, Ryan (Robin) Brown, Andy (Alisha) Brown, Alex Brown (companion: Cindy Baldwin); seven great grandchildren; and one great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Carney; and brothers, Earl Carney and LeRoy Carney. Private family services will be held.

The funeral procession will pass the Gillespie Civic Center Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. for those wanting to pay their respects. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church of Gillespie or Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance Service. Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.