Howard O. Clark

Howard O. Clark, 88, of Hettick, passed away Sunday evening March 31, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family and caregivers.

Howard was born March 17, 1931 in Hettick, the son of the late Clarence C. and Mayme A. Mefford Clark. He married Frances “Fran” Reznicek.

Surviving are his children, Phil Clark of Macomb, Carrie Dorwart of Waverly, Kevin Clark (Carolynn) of Farmersville, Kendall Clark (Tammy) of Auburn, Cathleen Nelson (Nick) of Waverly; fourteen grandchildren; one sister, Karol Hazelwonder (Earl) of Godfrey; two brothers, Harold “Hodge” Clark of Hettick, and Calvin Clark (Patsy) of Carlinville; his special caregivers, Tiffany Frakes and Jakoda Zinkan both of Palmyra; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, James Edward Clark; a son-in-law, Craig Dorwart and a daughter-in-law, Monisa Clark.

Howard was a 1948 graduate of Carlinville High School. He was a sales manager for Smith Equipment, Molten-Rathgeb Implement, then later Sloan Implement all in Carlinville, retiring in 2000. He was a past board member of the Zelmer Airport board, past mayor of Hettick and town board member and local historian. He looked forward to going out to eat every day and loved visiting with all who crossed his path. He was very involved with his family, attending family gatherings and going to his grandchildrens sporting events and activities.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra.

Burial will be in Hettick Cemetery in Hettick.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra.

Memorials may be made to Hettick Community Club c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 E. Tanner Waverly, IL. 62692.

Anyone wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.airsman-hires.com.