Howard Kelley

Howard E. Kelley, 86, of Brighton, completed his earthly journey at 3:42 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Robings Manor in Brighton.

He was born Aug. 8, 1933, in Wood River, Illinois, son of the late Clarence and Winifred (Blankenship) Kelley.

He served our country during the Korean Conflict as he was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Howard married his wife, Elizabeth (Chambers) Kelley, in 1970. She survives.

Prior to retirement, Howard worked 44 years at Olin Brass Mill in Wood River.

In addition to his wife, he will be missed by his children, Keith (Trudi) Kelley of Medora, Donald (Barb) Kelley of Brighton, Leann (Gary) Thornton of Medora, Elizabeth Arnett of Medora and Barb (Kevin) Chism of Chesterfield; 15 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and one sister, Fran Herrin of Wood River.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Caleb Arnett; nine brothers; and one sister.

A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Oakwood Cemetery, in Greenfield. The Rev. Rob Cleeton will officiate and military rites will be performed by the U.S. Army.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

