Howard Edwin Miller

Howard Edwin Miller, 82, of Godfrey, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center in Alton from COVID-19.

He was born July 18, 1938 in St. Louis, Mo, to Stephen and Lola (Stogsdill) Miller.

He married Mynerva “Dody” Eldora Parker in East St. Louis, on May 11, 1962.

He graduated from Granite City high School in 1956.

Howard served in the U.S. Army as a medic for two years.

He worked for McDonnell-Douglas as an electrical machinist for over 40 years and retired in 1999.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, time with his family and caring for his wife with Alzheimers disease.

He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Dodie (Matt) Gazda of Carlinville and Nancy (Paul) Shook of Alton; grandchildren, Matthew Gazda II, Stefan Gazda, Jessica Crane, Chelsea Crane, Nicholas Shook and Nicole Shook; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Wesley Miller, Dale Miller and Herbert Miller and a step-grandchild, Paul Shook III.

A celebration of life will be held at his home at a later date.

Private graveside services were held on November 24, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Those wishing to send online condolence may do so at gentfuneralhome.com.