Howard Arnett Duckels

Howard Arnett Duckels, 83, of Carlinville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Carlinville Area Hospital. He was born April 20, 1937 in Carlinville to Richard and Velma (Arnett) Duckels.

After graduating in 1955 from Carlinville High School, he worked locally before joining the U.S. Navy. He returned to Carlinville where he spent the rest of his career as a wholesale salesman. He married Nancy Bristow, a BU graduate, in 1964 at Faith United Church of Christ in Chicago.

Many people will remember Howard as a long time Little League baseball coach, a founding member of the Carlinville Striders Youth Track Club, and being instrumental in starting junior soccer in Carlinville. He was a lifetime Cardinal fan and enjoyed seeing his grandsons participate in various sports.

After retiring, Howard and his wife lived for 13 years at Lake of the Ozarks where he fished off his dock, continued to be an avid reader, played pinochle and solitaire, volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, Lamb House Charity, served on the Senior Citizens Tax Board and was president of Fifty and Holding social club. Five years ago, Howard and Nancy returned to Carlinville to spend time with their grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: his wife, Nancy Duckels; children, Grant Duckels, Robert (Kristy) Duckels; grandsons, Mason, Tate, and Callum, all of Carlinville; sister, Helen Sapp of Terre Haute, Ind.; brother, Charles Duckels of Carlinville and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial will take place in the summer of 2021. Honorary pallbearers will be Dan and Dean Duckels, Jack Arnett, Mason Duckels, John Boehme and Rick Deihl.

Memorials may go to the Carlinville Track Club, P.O. Box 223, Carlinville, IL 62626; Carlinville Baseball Boosters, 829 W. Main, Carlinville, IL 62626; Keller Cemetery, Chesterfield; or United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 466, Carlinville, IL 62626.