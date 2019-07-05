Hospital pledges $25,000 toward turf project

Carlinville Area Hospital recently pledged $25,000 — $5,000 annually for five years ­— to support the community wide effort to fund the “All Cavies on Turf” project.

The project, which is to be paid for in its entirety by third-party contributions, was approved to begin the fundraising stage of development at the February 11 Carlinville Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education meeting.

The project involves installing a durable grass-like sports surface to cover the grounds within the borders of the Carlinville High School track. This turf field would not only serve as a new and improved playing field for both football and soccer; it could additionally function as a dry practice surface for the baseball and softball teams and an even marching surface for students in the marching band, as well as offer more opportunities for students in physical education classes to exercise and play games outdoors.

Carlinville Area Hospital believes in, and fully supports, a variety of youth related community projects within the communities it serves.

“We believe it’s important to encourage the youth of the communities we serve to pursue an active lifestyle and participation in school sponsored athletic programs is one avenue in which to achieve that goal,” said Ken Reid, CAH CEO.

A few recent projects supported by the Hospital include the Carlinville Community Unit School District No. 1 Back-to-School Program which provides backpacks, water bottles and hygiene products for 500 local students, the Lunch Bunch program providing nearly 5,000 meals annually to area families, the Anti-Meth Coalition three-on-three basketball tournament and many more. Additionally in the spring, the Hospital pledged to help fund new playground equipment at the Carlinville Primary School. Sponsorships and donations to area programs equal approximately $50,000 annually.

Carlinville Area Hospital appreciates the opportunity to assist the schools in providing excellent facilities for extracurricular activities.