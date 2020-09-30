Hospital to host drive-thru haunted house

During the coronavirus pandemic, kids everywhere have experienced the disappointment of cancellations, from school graduations to summer camps, vacations and birthday parties.

Carlinville Area Hospital leaders were concerned about cancelling their annual trunk or treat and delivering one more disappointment to the children in the surrounding communities. After putting their heads together, it was decided to transform the parking lot of the Hospital into a drive-thru haunted house.

“The idea behind the event is to allow vehicles to drive through a variety of spooky scenes and characters while staying safely in their cars. This is a family friendly event for all ages”, said Melissa Fernandez, Marketing/Community Outreach Manager.

After some discussion, the Hospital decided to open the event to allow area businesses to participate in the fun if they choose. “We are fortunate enough to have a large, safe space for this type of event and allowing area businesses to be a part of it provides them with a choice on how to celebrate the festivities and gives us a chance to collaborate with them in a way we aren’t typically able to do”, said Melissa.

Bags of candy will be safely handed out to all children in the vehicle upon exiting the event.

If you are an area business and would like to learn more about participating in the event or just want to learn more, please contact Melissa Fernandez at 217-854-3141 x264 or mfernandez@cahcare.com.