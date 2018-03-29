Hoopsters lace 'em up one last time at Rotary All-Star games

CARLINVILLE (March 29, 2018) – The Carlinville Rotary Club All-Star Basketball Classic took place Sunday at Carlinville High School.

The 16th edition had the East Girls and the West Boys taking team wins.

In the boys game, the West led 36-10 in the first half and had to hold on to win a 100-96 decision. The West was coached by Southwestern’s Jason Darr; Cody Best of Mt. Olive coached the East.

It was a 54-37 game at half and 86-66 through three quarters before the East made things interesting.

The MVP of the boys’ game were Jonah Hopper and Joshua Hopper of North Greene, sharing the honors. Joshua Hopper had 16 and Jonah Hopper added 15 to lead the West team.

Carlinville’s Joe Fraser scored two points and Josh Hinzman added six points. Other area scorers included Southwestern’s Justin Bailey scoring 11; Michael Robbins of Gillespie scored four; Brady Kinder of Staunton scored two; Caleb Robinson of Southwestern scored three; Ben Lowis of Southwestern scored five; Ben Bayless of Greenfield/Northwestern scored eight.

For the East, Kaiden White of Hillsboro had 20 points to lead all scorers. Kamden Ransdell of Nokomis scored 15 and Roger Conlee of Mt. Olive scored 13. Drake Paden of Hillsbo0ro added 12.

North Mac’s Zayne Langellier scored seven; Joey Baum of Mt. Olive had five points.

The Country Financial boys’ three-point contest winner was Bailey of Southwestern, winning in a shootoff against Hillsboro’s White. Both made nine of 15 in the first round. Bailey won 8-5 from the corners.

The slam dunk contest had a record eight participate. Matthew Mizera of Lincolnwood scored 47 out of 50 points to win the contest.

Joshua Hopper was second at 41 and Jonah Hopper third with 36.

Boys’ coach of the year honors went to Brett Berry of North Greene, who led the Spartans to 20-plus wins for the first time since 2004-05.

Girls action

Auburn coach Dave Farris, named girls’ coach of the year, guided the East to a 67-55 victory over the West, coached by Bunker Hill’s Christian Burnet.

The East led 15-6, 30-26 and 45-39 at the quarter stops.

MVP was Auburn’s Katryel Clark, who scored a team-high 14 points for the East. Taylor Lohman of Nokomis and Shauntaya Green of Greenville had 10 points each.

Other locals on the East included North Mac’s Sophie Starks with three points; North Mac’s Cailyn Martin added two points.

For the West, Greenfield-Northwestern’s Kassidy Walters led all scorers with 21 points, making five three-point field goals.

Among the other local participants, Carlinville’s Sydney Cania made a three-point shot for three points; Ashley Dey of Bunker Hill did not score; Isabelle Wolf of Southwestern had three points; Mallory Schwegel of Bunker Hill scored two points; Paige Niemeyer of Gillespie had eight points; Abbie Barber of Gillespie had four points; Sydney Bates of Carlinville had one point; and Emma Griffith of Carlinville did not score.

Walters also won the girls’ Country Financial three-point contest in a shootoff over Starks of North Mac. Both made 10 in the first round. Walters made seven out of 10 to six of 10 for Starks in the shootoff.

As for the series, the East girls have a 10-5 edge, while the West leads the boys’ series 12-4.

In winning coach of the year honors for the girls, Farris led the Trojans to a 25-6 record and first regional crown in 22 years.

Carlinville Rotary Club President Pete Genta with Carlinville girls participants Sydney Cania, Emma Griffith and Sydney Bates. Photo by Paula Robinson.