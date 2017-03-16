More hoops at CHS this Sunday - all star edition

More hoops at CHS this Sunday – all

The 55 top boys and girls’ basketball seniors from south-central Illinois will be playing in the 15th Annual Carlinville Rotary Club/Country Financial All-Star Basketball Classic to be held Sunday, March 19 at Carlinville High School.

A total of 22 high schools will be represented in the event that includes 28 girls and 27 boys. The All-Star Classic is sponsored by Country Financial representatives in Macoupin, Montgomery, Greene and Jersey counties.

Players on the girls’ West squad are Amanda Schmidt and Ally Bires of Gillespie; Olivia Olroyd, Lydia Albertine, Hannah Lair and Grace Zachary of Carlinville; Samantha Burns and Mallory Novack of Southwestern; Emily Struble, Hannah Robinson and Carley Pyatt of Carrollton; Bethany Randall of North Greene; Shea Sullivan of South County; Madelyn Allman of Bunker Hill; and Abby Palen of Roxana.

Schmidt will serve as honorary team captain after suffering a torn ACL in her final high school game last month. Carlinville’s Darrin DeNeve will coach the West All-Stars.

Players on the girls’ East team are Courtney Kernich, Brianna Henke, Jill Niehaus, Zoe Murphy and Caitlyn Fields of Mt. Olive; Hannah Tomasko of North Mac; Jenna Dudra and Daylee Denton of Pana; Chelby Harden of Pawnee; Taylor Snow of Greenville; Denzelle Moore and Maddie Miller of Hillsboro; and Abby Brockmeyer of the Litchfield/Lincolnwood coop. Bret Tuetken of Hillsboro will coach the East All-Stars.

Officials for the girls’ game are Mike Hemberger of Auburn, Kyle Nestler of Chatham and Pat Brennan of Springfield.

Representing the boys’ West team are Tate Wargo and Nick Price of Gillespie; Dominic Booth and Layne Newingham of North Greene; Jake Roustio of East Alton-Wood River; Jake Ridenhour of Jersey Community; Adam Walton and Brady Jamieson of Carlinville; Collin Baumgartner of Southwestern; Cole Arnett of the Greenfield/Northwestern coop; Dane Sellars and Chase Williams of Bunker Hill; Zach Golenor of Roxana; and Jeremy Watson of Carrollton. Bunker Hill’s Jay Goltz will coach the West All-Stars.

The East boys’ squad includes Trenton Eckert and Austin Galloway of Pawnee; Ethan Swenson of Mt. Olive; Brady Simpson of Greenville; Nick McMillen, Adam Miller and Kyle Lynch of Pana; Andrew Herpstreith of Nokomis; Aubrey Beard, Tanner Bailey and Connor Berola of Auburn; Seth Foster of the Lincolnwood/Morrisonville coop; and Steven Fenske of Hillsboro. Adam Metzger of Pana will coach the East All-Stars.

Officials for the boys game are Rick Tolle of Witt, Limey Nargelenes of Springfield and Jay Smith of Vandalia.

Each game will be played in four 10-minute quarters. The Country Financial 3-Point Shootout for the girls will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the girls’ All-Star game at 4:30 p.m. The Country Financial 3-Point Shootout for the boys will be held between games, starting at 6:30 p.m., with the boys’ All-Star game to follow at 7:00 p.m. A Slam Dunk contest will be held at halftime of the boys’ game.

At halftime of each game, the Carlinville Rotary Club will present the “Coach of the Year” awards. An MVP award will also be given following each game.

In the girls’ game last year, the West won 82-50 led by Gillespie’s Bailey Jarman with 17 points and MVP Maddy Greeling of Southwestern scoring 16 points. Kelsey Rhoades of Southwestern won the Country Financial 3-point contest beating Helen Vargo of Litchfield in a shoot-off after both players hit 9 of 15 shots in the opening round.

It was second win in a row for the West All-Stars, but the East still leads the overall series 8-5.

In the boys’ game last year, the East beat the West 122-104 led by MVP Garrett Gillette of Pawnee with 24 points. The boys three-point contest was won by Luke Gillingham of Carrollton, who made 11. Joe Bates of Carlinville became the first Cavalier player to capture the slam-dunk contest with a score of 39.

The victory halted a 4-game winning streak by the West, which still leads the all-time series 10-4.

All proceeds from the day’s events will go to the Carlinville Rotary Club to help with community projects throughout the year.

Admission to the Carlinville Rotary All-Star Basketball Classic is $6 with children 6 and under admitted free.

The Carlinville Rotary Club will provide concessions with pizza by slice, popcorn, and candy along with Gatorade, soda and bottled water.