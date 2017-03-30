Hoop tournament raises over $4000

An annual basketball tournament held in Gillespie recently raised over $4000 for the Macoupin County Anti-Meth Coalition.

The 11th annual three on three Basketball Tournament hosted 42 teams with ages ranging from third through eighth grades.

Miners Preparing And Caring for Teen Decisions (MPCAT’D) helped in preparing for the tournament.

This partnership opportunity gets more youth involved in the planning and running of the event. All money earned through concessions went to MPCAT’D.

MPCAT’D is a student lead and student run organization who support/advocate for safe driving, making good choices, and plan career day activities throughout the year at Gillespie High School.

The group would like to all the .sponsors, volunteers, and the teams for their support again this season. The total raised through sponsorships and donations was $4,208.

Money raised from this event will go to help inform and educate Macoupin County citizens about illegal drug trends in the county. This includes discussion over the dangers of drug use, middle and high school prevention programs, and sponsoring drug free chaperoned events for middle and high school teens.

Mini grant opportunities for schools, youth groups, and community groups will be available this spring to host a drug awareness/free event over the summer.

If interested in joining the Macoupin County Anti-Meth and Drugs Coalition, call 217-899-3449 for more information or contac through the group’s Facebook page.

Third and fourth grade girls first place team was Samantha Anderson, Ele Feldmann and Lilly Bandy.

Third and fourth grade boys first place team from Staunton were Zane Anderson, Drake Billings, Luke Goldasich and Cole Rucker.

Fifth and sixth grade girls first place team were Naomi Lansaw, Kylie Kinser, Sophie Brown and Haley Schuelten.

Fifth and sixth grade boys first place team from Pana were Bryant Klee, Tyler Beck and Geno Daniels.

Seventh and eighth grade girls first place team from Gillespie were Shelby Taylor, Grace Bertolino, Hannah Barrett and Keaton Link.

Seventh and eighth grade boys first place team was Clayton Woods, Hayden Vetter, Carson Raynor and Blake Woelfel.