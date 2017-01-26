Hoop Shoot Winners

The Elks Hoop Shoot contest was held recently at the Demuzio Sports Center in south Carlinville. Winners of the different age categories, shown here, are, from left: Peyton Drew (girls 12-13 year-old); Tate Duckels (boys 8-9); Mason Duckels (boys 12-13); Ryean Hart (boys 10-11); Marlee Whitler (third in girls 12-13) and Madeline Murphy (girls 8-9). Not pictured is Acacia Dyer, winner of the girls 10-11 age group. Additional place finishers in boys 8-9 were Mason Wise second and Houston Turley third. In 10-11 boys, second was Henry Kufa with third Nathan Dyer. In girls 8-9, second was Jillian Jackson and third Ann Petrovich. In girls 12-13, Jillian Stayton was second and Melanie Murphy fourth.  Photo submitted.

