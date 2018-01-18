Hoop shoot winners named

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 18, 2018) – Winners of the Elk’s Hoop Shoot held earlier in January at the Demuzio Sports Center from the Carlinville area have been announced.

In girls’ competition, Hallie Gibson won the age 8-9 category, followed by Jillian Jackson and Payton Harding.

In girls’ 10-11 competition, Braley Wiser was the winner, followed by Hannah Gibson and Isabella Tiburzi. Peyton Drew was the winner in the girls’ 12-13 age category.

Boys competition had Bryce Coalson winning the 8-9 age group, followed by Michael Kaganich and Evan Starr.

In boys 10-11 age group, Tate Duckels was the winner, followed by Owen Cottingham and Dominic Alepra.

Ryenn Hart won the boys 12-13 age category, followed by Ethan Gibbel and Matthew Dunn.

Elk’s Hoop Shoot winners from competition earlier this month, front row, from left, are: Payton Harding, Hallie Gibson, Jillian Jackson, Michael Kaganich, Bryce Coalson, Evan Starr. Back row: Peyton Drew, Braley Wiser, Hannah Gibson, Isabella Tiburzi, Ryenn Hart, Ethan Gibbel, Matthew Dunn, Tate Duckels, Owen Cottingham, Dominic Alepra.