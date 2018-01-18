Hoop shoot winners named

Hoop shoot winners named

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 18, 2018) – Winners of the Elk’s Hoop Shoot held earlier in January at the Demuzio Sports Center from the Carlinville area have been announced.

In girls’ competition, Hallie Gibson won the age 8-9 category, followed by Jillian Jackson and Payton Harding.

In girls’ 10-11 competition, Braley Wiser was the winner, followed by Hannah Gibson and Isabella Tiburzi. Peyton Drew was the winner in the girls’ 12-13 age category.

Boys competition had Bryce Coalson winning the 8-9 age group, followed by Michael Kaganich and Evan Starr.

In boys 10-11 age group, Tate Duckels was the winner, followed by Owen Cottingham and Dominic Alepra.

Ryenn Hart won the boys 12-13 age category, followed by Ethan Gibbel and Matthew Dunn.

Elk’s Hoop Shoot winners from competition earlier this month, front row, from left, are:  Payton Harding, Hallie Gibson, Jillian Jackson, Michael Kaganich, Bryce Coalson, Evan Starr. Back row:  Peyton Drew, Braley Wiser, Hannah Gibson, Isabella Tiburzi, Ryenn Hart, Ethan Gibbel, Matthew Dunn, Tate Duckels, Owen Cottingham, Dominic Alepra. 

Share

19 10:00AM 0 Basketball, High School Sports, Sports

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

4 hours ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat shared their post. ... See MoreSee Less

Want to share your love story with our readers? Send it in, and we'll feature it in our Valentine's Day pages. Open to Macoupin County couples of all varieties. Example stories available upon reques...

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share